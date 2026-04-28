A 34-year-old man in Colorado will spend the rest of his days behind bars after a jury found him guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a home following what prosecutors have referred to as a "family disagreement."

Following a weeklong trial, a jury on Friday found Isaiah Loader guilty on one count of first-degree murder for the slaying of Vincent Ramirez last year, authorities announced.

Following the verdict, Weld County District Judge Vincente Vigil immediately ordered Loader to serve a legally-mandated sentence of life in a state correctional facility without the possibility of parole.

According to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney's Office, officers with the Greeley Police Department responded to a home in the 3800 block of 7th Street Road at 2:45 a.m. on July 30, 2025, regarding a reported shooting. The residence is located about 55 miles north of Denver.

Upon arriving, first responders found a man, later identified as Ramirez, lying in a front yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid at the scene before emergency medical personnel took over and transported Ramirez to North Colorado Medical Center for treatment. Shortly after arriving at the facility, he was pronounced dead.

While Loader and the victim were not related, prosecutors said the fatal shooting took place "after a family disagreement" that escalated into violence.

Prosecutors said that the evidence presented at trial showed the confrontation began as a verbal and physical altercation before Loader left, armed himself, and came back to shoot Ramirez.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred outside the residence, where Ramirez was found in the yard after being struck by gunfire.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the dispute, but authorities said the violence unfolded quickly after tensions escalated.

"This was a horrible, senseless crime," Deputy District Attorney Timothy McCormack said during Tuesday's sentencing hearing. "This could have been prevented. But instead, this defendant decided to take matters into his own hands and chose to go and get a gun after a verbal and physical altercation between him and the victim."