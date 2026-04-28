Man burned his co-worker with a blowtorch because he owed $100 for a moped: Police

An Arkansas man allegedly burned his co-worker with a blowtorch over a $100 debt.

Joshua Warren Campbell, 37, posted $10,000 bond and was released from jail after being charged with battery in connection with an alleged incident from March. According to reporting by local ABC/NBC affiliate KAIT, Campbell was arrested following an investigation by the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office into an alleged attack on an unnamed man who worked with Campbell at Metal Man Recycling in Trumann, Arkansas.

According to an affidavit obtained by KAIT, detectives with the Poinsett County Sheriff's Office said that on March 23, Campbell and the unnamed victim were working at Metal Man Recycling. At some point, Campbell allegedly pointed a blowtorch used to cut metal at the victim's back, resulting in second- and third-degree burns. The victim reportedly threw himself to the ground and suffered bruising and broken ribs.

The burns reportedly required surgery and skin grafts.

When detectives from the Trumann Police Department interviewed the victim, he told police that he overheard Campbell and another co-worker discussing their desire to attack him. Another person reportedly recorded a conversation in which Campbell allegedly admitted to burning the victim on purpose.

According to the affidavit, Campbell said in the recording that the victim purportedly owed the other co-worker's father $100 for a moped. Campbell also reportedly expressed regret for the alleged burning, saying he "felt bad for it" and "wished it was the other way around."

More from Law&Crime: Man feuding with co-worker over his mother used gasoline-filled Gatorade bottle and Lysol as a blowtorch in fiery attack: Police

Campbell reportedly added, "He don't deserve no karma like that, I know that [expletive] hurt."

According to online jail records, Campbell was booked into the Poinsett County Detention Center on April 20 and was released after posting $10,000 bail. His next court date was not immediately available.