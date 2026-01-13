A 31-year-old man in Minnesota is accused of stabbing and killing his 44-year-old neighbor and stabbing the victim's son, then telling a rideshare driver that the viscera on his cellphone was "fish guts."

Jonathon Michael Kaupa, who is also accused of seriously injuring a teenager in the attack, is currently facing one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, records show.

According to a news release from the St. Anthony Police Department, officers at about 5 a.m. responded to a call at the Equinox Apartments in the 2800 block of Silver Lane Road regarding a stabbing in the hallway. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders said they located a 44-year-old male and a teenage boy in the hallway suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The adult was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was transported via ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center with "serious injuries," including stab wounds to the chest, neck, and head.

Witnesses initially told investigators that the assailant was still in his apartment, but investigators later learned that he had fled immediately after the alleged attack.

"Investigators learned that the suspect may be in a vehicle heading north of the metro area," police wrote in the release. "An alert was sent to area law enforcement, which resulted in the suspect being located by police and taken into custody a short time later in the Duluth area."

A copy of the criminal complaint obtained by St. Paul ABC affiliate KSTP provided additional information about the deadly confrontation. According to the report, the teen spoke to detectives and identified Kaupa, who lived across the hall from his apartment, as his attacker.

The teen's sister told investigators that she and the younger victim were asleep in their apartment when they heard the sound of a power tool being used in the hallway of the building, the Pioneer Press reported. She said they woke up the 44-year-old man who, along with the teenage male, went out into the hallway. A short while later, the teen came back inside covered in blood and called 911.

Witnesses said they initially believed Kaupa was still in his apartment, but he had allegedly used a rope to climb down to the ground from his balcony.

While investigators were still at the scene, a rideshare driver approached and notified them she had just picked up a "suspicious" man near the apartment complex and dropped him off at his parents' home in St. Paul. She reportedly said that when she picked him up, the man, later identified as Kaupa, was lying in the snow despite not being dressed for the frigid temperatures.

During the drive, Kaupa made comments to the driver about being in a fight with someone before asking her to charge his phone, MN Crime reported. He also apologized for the state of his device, allegedly telling the driver it was covered in "fish guts." The driver was so disturbed by the encounter that she returned to the area where she had picked him up to search for police.

MN Crime reported that the deceased victim was the father of the teenage victim.

Kaupa was spotted the next day driving his parents' Mercedes and attempted to flee on foot from a traffic stop. He was apprehended following a brief chase.

The 44-year-old victim was reportedly a maintenance worker for the building. Kaupa's father told police his son suffered from mental health issues and had recently mentioned that the maintenance worker had been inside his apartment, though it was not clear whether that was true.

Kaupa was formally charged with murder and attempted murder on Jan. 10. He is currently being held in custody at the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center and made his first court appearance on Monday.