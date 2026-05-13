An Ohio man was recently arrested for strangling his adult daughter during an argument about cleaning her bedroom, according to law enforcement in the Buckeye State.

Jeffrey Canzonetta, 56, stands accused of two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence and one count of felony strangulation, according to the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred over the weekend at the family's residence on Warner Road in Vienna Township, a small municipality which is located roughly 60 miles northeast of Akron.

On Saturday, around 1:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the house in response to a domestic violence call and spoke with the victim, according to a sheriff's office report obtained by Youngstown-based NBC and The CW affiliate WFMJ.

The defendant's daughter told law enforcement that Canzonetta was "acting crazy" and had pushed both her and her mother in the hallway.

The incident began when Canzonetta went to his daughter's room to say hello and did not like what he saw, according to the report.

The defendant allegedly began commenting on the cleanliness of the room, saying that things were a mess, and generally making other "negative statements," the sheriff's office says.

During the upbraiding, Canzonetta began moving closer and closer to his daughter, deputies allege. The victim, at some point, began asking her father to leave her room, but he allegedly would not go.

Eventually, the harangue became an altercation, authorities say.

The victim's mother — who is also the defendant's wife — told law enforcement she woke up to the sound of the father and daughter shouting at one another, so she went out to find the pair pushing and arguing in the hallway. As the mother moved to intervene, the defendant got in her face and pushed her down, deputies allege.

In response to her mom being pushed, the daughter got a phone and tried to dial 911, but as she did so, Canzonetta allegedly grabbed her by the neck and squeezed. The woman told investigators she could not breathe during the choking incident, according to the report.

The defendant was apparently not home by the time law enforcement arrived, but Canzonetta was located by police at his place of employment later that same day and arrested, authorities say.

The defendant was detained in the Trumbull County jail but posted $7,500 bond on Monday and was subsequently released.

As of this writing, his case has not yet been docketed in the county's online court system, according to records reviewed by Law&Crime.

Canzonetta is due back in court on May 14.