Man Stabbed 15-Year-Old Girl to Death in Apparently Random Attack at California High School: Police

A man drove to a high school, stepped out of his car, and fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl in what appears to be a random attack, according to cops in Stockton, California. Anthony Gray, 52, remains at the San Joaquin County Jail on a count of murder, online records show.

Family identified the child as Alicia Reynaga, according to KCRA.

“She was a good kid, a great kid,” Alicia’s father Manuel Reynaga told reporter Melanie Wingo.

“My daughter didn’t have any enemies…she was a good kid, a great kid…I just feel like it’s a dream. We’re just trying to wake up.”— Manuel Reynaga, father of 15 y.o. Alicia Reynaga spoke w/@kcranews at a vigil for his daughter who was stabbed to death at Stockton’s Stagg HS pic.twitter.com/YxH0KvH8D6 — Melanie Wingo | KCRA 3 (@MelWingoKCRA) April 19, 2022

According to police, the Stockton Unified School District told them at 11:05 a.m. on Monday of a 15-year-old female student who was stabbed at Stagg High School. A school police officer quickly detained the attacker, authorities said.

“What detectives have learned so far is the suspect, an adult male, drove to the front parking lot of the school and parked his vehicle,” officers said on Monday. “He then exited his car, walked over to the student, and stabbed her.”

The child, who cops did not identify, died from her injuries at a local hospital, police said. Officers did not suggest a motive.

“Detectives believe this appears to be a random act and they are trying to determine why this student was targeted,” cops said in an update.

The investigation is ongoing. From police:

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call our non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.

“A trespasser entered the front of our school today and stabbed one of our students multiple times,” Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said in a press conference Monday, according to KCRA. “Unfortunately, she did not make it.”

The man attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said, according to The Associated Press.

The district will “definitely” reevaluate campus security, he added.

[Booking photo via Stockton Police Department]

