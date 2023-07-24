A 39-year-old Illinois man who was arrested earlier this year when he was allegedly caught “performing coitus” on a horse was taken into custody again over the weekend after authorities said they found him trespassing in someone’s horse barn, where he was spotted standing near a couple of horses with his “genitals exposed.”

Jack R. Blanke was arrested in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning and charged with one count of criminal trespass to real property, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.

Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at about 1 a.m. on July 23 responded to a call at a residence located in the 5500 block of Bottom Road in Quincy, Illinois, in regards to a suspicious person who was caught on surveillance camera footage creeping around the property owner’s horse barn, according to a report from Hannibal, Missouri CBS affiliate KHQA-TV. Quincy is located on Illinois’ western border with Missouri.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders reportedly began to canvas the scene in search of the alleged interloper. Deputies on the scene soon came across Blanke, who they reportedly said was “standing near two horses with his genitals exposed.”

Blanke was taken into custody and booked into the Adams County Jail on the criminal trespass charge and his bond was set at $100.

Blanke’s latest arrest is strikingly similar to his previous arrest only a few months ago.

As previously reported by Law&Crime, ACSO deputies made the repulsive discovery just after midnight on April 28 while on patrol in Melrose Township, about 130 miles southwest of Peoria.

Several deputies were conducting stationary patrols at approximately 12:44 a.m. near a farm in the 4200 block of Deer Ridge Road when they allegedly came across Blanke having intercourse with the horse. Authorities said that Blanke was standing on a five-gallon bucket and feeding apples to the animal while simultaneously “performing coitus.”

Blanke was arrested and charged with one count of unlawful sexual contact with an animal, a class four felony, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land, and one count of criminal damage of property.

During his initial appearance before the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, Judge Tad T. Brenner explicitly stated that Blanke was accused of having “placed his penis inside the vagina” of the horse. Additionally, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Parker told the court that Blanke “allegedly had sex with the horse about a dozen times” at the farm.

Blanke last month reached a deal with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to criminal damage of property for injuring a domestic animal of another without consent, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. In exchange, prosecutors dropped the sexual contact with an animal and criminal trespass charges.

Blanke was sentenced to time served and two years of probation. Muddy River News reported that as part of his agreement, Blanke was also ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation. He is currently scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Adams County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Blanke in his previous case, did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime seeking comment.

