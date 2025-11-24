A North Carolina man faces several charges after police said he set his girlfriend on fire for not getting him a beer.

Patrick Erron Tyson was arrested on Friday after officers from the Sylva Police Department responded to his home in Sylva, North Carolina. In a Facebook post, police said officers were dispatched to Tyson's home at 7:18 a.m. after a call about a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found Tyson and an unnamed woman who both said that they had a verbal argument that escalated.

According to police, the woman said Tyson threatened to set her on fire if she "didn't get him a beer." When she refused, he allegedly poured a bottle of rubbing alcohol on her and "ignited the couch."

According to the police, the Sylva Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire.

Police said that the fire burned the woman's shirt "off her body," but she did not suffer any burn injuries. The fire allegedly set by Tyson caused smoke damage and burns to the couch, carpet, and other parts of the home. According to police, the home's stove was "shattered" when Tyson "threw an item at it."

Tyson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, arson, and two misdemeanors in connection with the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held on $750,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1.