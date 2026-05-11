A 44-year-old man in Kentucky is accused of viciously attacking two people over the weekend, allegedly beating the victims with a baseball bat because they disconnected their Wi-Fi, which he had been using.

Jonathan Gross was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, authorities announced.

According to a news release from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call from a residence on Waddle Street in Ferguson at 5:43 a.m. regarding a report of a physical assault. The caller told the emergency dispatcher that a man, identified as Gross, had attacked him and his girlfriend with a baseball bat. The caller stated he was able to escape the assault and contact authorities.

Upon arriving at the address, deputies found a woman sitting outside the home, "bleeding from her head." She confirmed she "had been struck with a baseball bat" by Gross, who she said was hiding in a bedroom inside the residence.

Deputies said they made several attempts to get Gross to exit the bedroom on his own, but he refused. They then made forcible entry and took Gross into custody.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Lexington ABC affiliate WDKY provided additional information about the attack, including the alleged motive for the violent outburst.

According to the report, Gross came downstairs to the victims' apartment to confront them about turning off their own Wi-Fi, which Gross also utilized. He reportedly entered their apartment and threatened to kill the man and woman if the internet connection was not restored by the time he returned to his room.

He allegedly attacked them with the bat a short while later.

Gross is currently held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $1 million cash bond, records show. He appeared in court for his arraignment on Monday and is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 13.