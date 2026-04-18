A New York man is accused of letting his mother rot away from sepsis and bedsores in a shed without heat or running water while he lived steps away.

Joseph Polizzi, 64, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person in the death of 89-year-old Nancy Polizzi, the New York State Police announced.

The defendant was recently booked into the Schoharie County Correctional Facility.

On Feb. 23, 2025, troopers responded to a property in Carlisle, New York, "for the report of an unattended death." Law enforcement officers had found Nancy Polizzi dead "in a shed on the property."

Troopers began investigating, and they learned that she had been living in the shed since August 2024. It didn't have running water or heat, authorities added.

An autopsy was conducted on Nancy Polizzi's body, and the doctor ruled that she died from "sepsis as a result of untreated gangrenous decubitus ulceration (bedsores)." The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation continued, with troopers learning Joseph Polizzi was the victim's son "and primary caretaker as Nancy was unable to walk, feed herself, or speak in the weeks leading up to her death." He "allegedly did not provide Nancy adequate medical care or seek needed medical treatment for her, which reportedly resulted in her death."

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On Thursday, Joseph Polizzi was arrested at his home and booked into jail. His bail was set at $5,000 cash, $10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond.

Carlisle is a town in upstate New York about 40 miles west of Albany. Data from AccuWeather show temperatures reached lows of 4 degrees Fahrenheit in the town in February 2025.