Police and prosecutors are reviewing whether to file criminal charges after a 10-year-old boy got into a fight at a trampoline park in California and died days later.

Anthony Duran died on Monday, days after suffering injuries at Rockin’ Jump in Merced, police said. Merced is 135 miles east of San Francisco.

Family and friends gathered this week to mourn the youth football player and boxer as family members raised money through a fundraising site for a proper burial after “Anthony Gained His Wings 4/16/23.”

“Anthony was a great kid,” family friend Nellie Barragan told ABC affiliate KFSN. “This was a very tragic situation because no mother should have to go through this.

“We will miss Anthony. He was loved by everybody. He had the best smile ever. I will never forget it,” Barragan said.

Anthony’s teammates and coaches on the youth football team said they were retiring his number 90 and were putting his image on a commemorative trophy, KFSN reported.

“He had that passion that every coach wants from a kid,” coach Jack Booker told the station. “And you loved to come out and coach him every day because you knew he was going to grow and get better every day.”

Witnesses reported seeing Anthony playing basketball inside the trampoline park when he and another child got into a brief physical altercation, police said.

Anthony collapsed, and the other child ran away, officials said. Anthony was taken to a hospital, where he died four days later, authorities said.

Police said they reviewed video surveillance which captured the incident and interviewed 35 people, including staff, parents, and children who were there when it happened.

“Additionally, detectives identified the other youth involved in the altercation and have been in contact with the parents throughout this investigation,” authorities said.

Detectives said they’re working with medical staff and the Merced County Coroner’s Office, which is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Rockin’ Jump said in a statement that they were cooperating with authorities.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to all grieving this tragic loss,” the statement said. “Guest safety and care is our top priority. Our entire team has remained actively engaged throughout the investigation and will continue to cooperate with local authorities.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]