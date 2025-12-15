A North Carolina man with a past murder conviction allegedly shot a woman to death after he stole an ambulance.

Cheyenne Woods, 36, was arrested on Saturday and charged with several felonies including first-degree murder after police said he fatally shot 74-year-old Marie Locklear. According to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office, Woods called emergency services to a location on Chavis Road in Red Springs, North Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. After EMS arrived at the address Woods provided and got him into the ambulance, police said he pulled a gun on the first responders and stole the ambulance.

Police said that while Woods was behind the wheel of the ambulance, he crashed into the car driven by Locklear. He then allegedly shot her and fled the scene.

Locklear was taken to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to a media release from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office that was obtained by local NBC affiliate WRAL, Woods was apprehended near the scene of the fatal shooting. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins called the alleged crime a "senseless act of murder committed by a repeat violent felon whose criminal history includes a prior murder conviction." Wilkins added that Woods "demonstrated time and again a complete disregard for human life and the rule of law."

WRAL reported on a timeline of Woods' criminal history, which included a conviction of second-degree murder in 2017 following a plea agreement in connection with a 2010 shooting. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison, but only served five years before he was released in 2022.

Before that, he was named as a suspect in a 2008 murder, but was only charged with robbery with a deadly weapon in connection with that case. He was convicted in 2012 and was released from prison in 2016.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office charged Woods with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, felony assault on EMS personnel, and eight counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property. On Sunday, authorities added another count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, malicious conduct of a prisoner by throwing, emitting, or projecting bodily fluids, and second-degree kidnapping.

Woods is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.