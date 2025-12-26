A Massachusetts man is accused of gunning down two people outside of a Chipotle restaurant and then fleeing, with authorities still searching for him.

Davinci Leonard, 23, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He has been missing since the fatal March shooting.

It was March 22, and 18-year-old Cevannah Alvarez and 15-year-old Tymari Albertson were outside of the Chipotle located at 500 Westgate Drive in Brockton, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

So, too, was Leonard, and he and Albertson allegedly got into an argument.

As patrons surrounded the commercial area, Leonard allegedly opened fire, striking Alvarez and Albertson. Brockton police officers responded to the scene, and the two shooting victims were rushed to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

It is unclear what exactly caused the confrontation before the shooting, but law enforcement investigated and identified Leonard as their suspect. However, they could not find him, and they allege he had help eluding authorities.

David Mosley-Lott, 32, and Jaylen Speed, 24, were arrested in the months after the double murder for their "alleged involvement in helping Leonard evade justice," the DA's office said.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact, according to The Enterprise.

A witness at the scene of the shooting told Boston's NBC affiliate WBTS that there was an event going on at the time of the shooting.

"Brockton's getting worse and worse, so I don't know what to say," said Renee Williams. "It's just sad you can't even have a good event for people to be out here just shooting young kids, every other day."

The U.S. Marshals Service in the District of Massachusetts, along with the Massachusetts State Police and Brockton Police Department, has offered a reward of up to $7,500 to anyone who helps them locate Leonard.

The suspect is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. However, he is "believed to have changed his appearance by cutting his hair short."

"No one should approach him," Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said in June. Addressing Leonard, he then said, "Turn yourself in immediately and let the process begin … we don't need anybody else's family to get hurt."