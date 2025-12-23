A Salvation Army bell ringer was shot to death outside a Michigan grocery store in what officials say likely stemmed from a dispute between two men who knew each other.

The alleged shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Kroger in Westland, a Detroit suburb. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release that the victim, 47-year-old Alvin Leon Echols, was volunteering with the Salvation Army at the store. Cops arrived at the scene to find Echols near the self-checkout lane in the store suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed the suspect, 37-year-old Rene Miguel Zambrana, allegedly shot Echols as he was ringing the bell for the donation kettle synonymous with Christmas.

Officials said that the two men knew each other, and the shooting was not random as initial reports suggested.

"As often is the case actual facts emerge that are not a part of the original narrative. It is extremely unfortunate that the focus has been that a Salvation Army volunteer was randomly murdered during the holiday season. The evidence will show that this was likely a complicated interpersonal relationship dispute. These allegations are nonetheless extremely tragic and criminal," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

Zambrana was arraigned on Monday on charges of first-degree murder and felony firearm. He pleaded not guilty. A judge denied him bond and he remains at the Wayne County Jail. The suspect has a probable cause conference set for Dec. 30.

A GoFundMe called Echols a "kind soul who dedicated time to helping others as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army."

"He was a loving son, brother, and friend, and his absence leaves a void that cannot be filled," the GoFundMe said.