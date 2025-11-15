A man in Texas is accused of shooting a teenage girl after a fight broke out at a party, and he is still on the loose.

Deshawn Suggs, 18, is wanted for murder in the death of 17-year-old Alianna Ujueta, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 28.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Prior to the incident, people were gathered at a party at a home on the 13000 block of Luckey Road in Atascosa, Texas. At some point before 2 a.m., a fight broke out and spilled over into the street. Then "gunfire erupted," authorities say.

Someone gunned down Ujueta, and when deputies responded to the scene, they found her lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff's office says.

A witness said that a dark pickup truck drove over the victim and then drove away from the area, according to San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT.

Nearly two months later, authorities announced they believe Suggs is the one who killed the girl.

Law enforcement officers recovered multiple items at the scene of the shooting, including articles of clothing, jewelry, and spent shell casings, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

Authorities have not revealed how they honed in on Suggs as their suspect.

Suggs also faces other charges, according to the local newspaper, with one such charge coming from just about a week before the shooting.

Due to an incident on Sept. 19, the defendant was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. He also faces charges of burglary, robbery, and making a terroristic threat in a case dating back to February.

Ujueta's older brother said his sister "would want to be remembered by the love that she had for her family."

The victim's older sister added, "We're missing her. It's really hard."