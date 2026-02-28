An Arkansas man injured a 2-month-old's scalp, jaw and chin, then lied to cops that the baby fell off a bed, authorities say.

Jacob Freeman, 19, is charged with with second-degree domestic battery on a child under 12 years of age, Craighead County jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

The incident occurred in Jonesboro, the county seat of Craighead County, Arkansas, which is located in the northeastern region of the state, not far from Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri.

On Feb. 12, a 2-month-old baby boy was brought into a local hospital with a cut to his chin, bruising to his scalp, jaw, and upper lip, and redness on his left shoulder, Jonesboro, Arkansas-based ABC and NBC affiliate KAIT-TV reported.

A nurse at the hospital contacted the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division about the injuries.

An affidavit alleges Freeman caused the injuries while caring for the child, according to the outlet. Freeman's relationship to the child was not immediately clear.

Investigators with the Craighead County Sheriff's Office responded, and they questioned Freeman about what happened.

Freeman told investigators the child had fallen off a bed, but they didn't buy it. Authorities said the child's injuries were not consistent with a fall.

The defendant was arrested and booked into the Craighead County jail on Friday morning. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the child.

More from Law&Crime: 'Cold to the touch': Parents let their kids starve, scrounge for food in the garbage at their school before one of them died from malnourishment, prosecutors say

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on March 19.