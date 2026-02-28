A Florida man was recently arrested for threatening a churro seller over his livelihood, Sunshine State law enforcement says.

Giraldo Caraballo, 60, stands accused of one count of aggravated assault, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

The underlying incident occurred in early November 2025, near the corner of Southwest 195th Terrace and 127th Avenue in the South Miami Heights neighborhood.

On the day in question, the vendor was selling churros out of a trailer when Caraballo, who lives in the area, approached him, according to a criminal complaint and arrest affidavit obtained by Law&Crime.

"A verbal altercation ensued in reference to him selling churros," the charging document reads. "Altercation then escalated to the point where the defendant retrieved an aluminum bat from his vehicle."

After getting the bat out of his Ford F-250, Caraballo allegedly said: "If you are here in fifteen minutes, I am going to kill you like a dog," while he held the bat "in an aggressive manner."

The churro vendor told investigators he was "in fear for his life" at the time of the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Caraballo returned "a short time" later, according to the sheriff's office. The defendant allegedly told the vendor something to the effect of: "Oh! You are still here? I am coming back."

After this second interaction, the vendor filed a police report "because he was afraid for his safety," according to law enforcement.

The defendant was subsequently arrested and transported to a local police station, the sheriff's office said. There, he was read his Miranda rights in Spanish by way of a form and "invoked his rights and did not talk" about the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

The charging document does not account for the lengthy delay between the initial arrest by police and the charges filed by sheriff's deputies – but notes that police did not speak with Caraballo about the incident. Another note in the document says there was no officer-worn body camera footage of the arrest.

"The defendant was charged accordingly," the complaint reads.

Caraballo was detained in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and posted $5,000 bond the next day, records show.

There are currently no scheduled court dates in the case, according to Miami-Dade court records reviewed by Law&Crime.