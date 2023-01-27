A 70-year-old man who reportedly told police he was carrying out his wife’s wishes to kill her so she wouldn’t have to suffer the pain caused in a car crash years earlier has been arrested in Utah.

David Richard Meyer, 70, was booked Saturday into the Weber County Jail on charges of murder, obstruction of justice, and the use of a firearm by a restricted person for the death of his 62-year-old wife Suzanne Meyer, online jail records show.

The drama unfolded Saturday when police responded to a call at a home in Roy, Utah, a suburb of Ogden, about 32 miles north of Salt Lake City. Police found his wife’s body in the bedroom, according to the Gephardt Daily.

Meyer told police that his wife had been suffering back pain from nerve damage for 11 years from a crash, according to the newspaper.

“Dave stated his wife has been asking him to kill her for a while now due to the amount of pain she has been in,” the newspaper said. “Dave informed your affiant that both he and his wife use marijuana every night and have been doing so for 10 years. Neither Dave nor his wife has a medical marijuana card.”

According to the newspaper, Meyer is accused of shooting his wife in the temple using a 9mm pistol, citing arrest documents.

“Dave stated that he then left her body to be in the room for several days before reporting the incident,” the paper reported.

Roy City Police are still investigating the incident.

