Man Dumped Beer on Passed Out Woman and Bit Off Male Friend’s Ear: Deputies

A 45-year-old is accused of dumping beer on a passed out woman and biting an ear off the man who defended her. James Lenn Williams allegedly embodied the phase, “With friends like this, who needs enemies?”

A deputies found the 28-year-old male victim being treated by paramedics early Thursday morning at the Oceans Edge Resort and Marina, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in Key West, Florida. He was missing part of his ear and was still bleeding, authorities said.

The man said everyone involved were friends on vacation. One of the women passed out, but Williams began to mistreat her.

“One female in the group passed out and Williams placed her in a maintenance wheel barrel and was pushing her back to a hotel room,” deputies wrote. “Williams was dumping beer on her and insulting her.”

The 28-year-old man stepped in to defend her, calling Williams out on the disrespectful behavior. Williams allegedly escalated the situation and began to outright fight his friends. This included shoving one of the women to the ground and even biting off part of the 28-year-old’s ear, authorities said.

From deputies:

The male victim intervened and told Williams he was being disrespectful. Williams became combative toward the male victim. The male victim and two females with him attempted to calm Williams down. Williams then shoved one of the women to the ground. The male victim intervened again and the other female victim got between the two men. Williams pushed her to the ground as well. Williams then pushed the male victim to the ground and began choking him. The male victim stated that Williams bit part of his ear off while others were trying to separate them.

Williams allegedly left the scene on foot, but according to deputies, two female victims and other witnesses corroborated the 28-year-old man’s version of events. He was found near the hotel rooms, deputies said.

Williams remains at the Monroe County Jail in lieu of a $80,000 bond for two counts of battery, and one count each of aggravated battery and battery by strangulation, online records show. He did not speak to the arresting deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. It is unclear if he has an attorney in this matter.

[Mugshot via Monroe County Sheriff’s Office]

