Man Drives on Sidewalk, Runs Over Woman, and Returns to Hit Her Again: Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Warning: Video is disturbing.]

A man is accused of going on a fatal hit-and-run spree in the Philadelphia area. He was arrested Wednesday in the suburb of Collegeville, according to ABC affiliate WPVI.

Officers say 911 calls rolled in at around 2:11 a.m. regarding a Chevy Malibu rear-ending a motorcycle at Broad and Lombard streets in Philadelphia. No deaths were reported in this matter. The 29-year-old man driving the bike denied medical treatment, but the 28-year-old woman on the rear seat went to the hospital for what were described as bumps and bruises.

The situation became tragic at nearby 15th and South Streets. The Malibu driver allegedly took his vehicle onto the sidewalk and ran over a 32-year-old woman who had just left a restaurant job with a male coworker. The male coworker, who was walking with a bicycle, managed to get out of the way, though the Malibu brushed his leg.

The driver allegedly “drove off and returned” to run over the woman a second time, the police said. She was later pronounced dead at Jefferson University Hospital at 4:44 a.m., Philadelphia officers said in a statement to Law&Crime. From police:

The driver fled the scene on foot and stole another vehicle. He struck another pedestrian in the area of Umbria Street and Hermitage Street. This pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male was apprehended in Collegeville, Pennsylvania by police of that jurisdiction. The scenes where held.

The original vehicle in this spree had been stolen as well, Philadelphia cops said.

Collegeville police did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for comment.

Officers did not identify the man allegedly behind the deadly attack.

BREAKING:

Woman dies after being run over twice in Center City. Police are searching for the driver who was apparently having a psychotic episode, according to investigators. @6abc pic.twitter.com/13mTHywwCp — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) July 28, 2021

It was suggested that he was having a psychotic episode.

“The person that family members and friends believe was driving the vehicle . . . was under the influence on some sort of narcotics, possibly alcohol or a combination of both,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, according to WPVI.

[Screengrab via WPVI]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]