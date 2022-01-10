Man Choked Elderly Woman with Alarm Clock Cord and Beat Her to Death with Hammer Over Debit Card Just Two Months After Getting Out of Prison: Sheriff

A 41-year-old convicted robber who got out prison as recently as November 2021 is now accused of brutally murdering an elderly Crestview, Florida woman in her bed over a debit card, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

Authorities say that Joshua Kyle Nunn was arrested roughly three hours after allegedly committing the murder in the Fort Walton Beach-area home. Nunn was allegedly found in the unidentified victim’s car.

The sheriff’s office alleges that Nunn made incriminating statements about using a hammer to beat the victim, using a pillow to try and suffocate her, and using an alarm clock cord to choke her. Nunn also, as the sheriff’s office press release put it, allegedly said that he killed the woman because “he wanted his debit card and her debit card.”

Authorities did not say if the suspect and victim knew one another, but jail booking records say that Nunn has an address on the same street (Acorn Drive) where the alleged murder occurred.

Records reviewed by Law&Crime show that Nunn is currently charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

The court docket currently shows no attorney of record, but the case was assigned to Judge Terrance Ketchel.

A felony plea hearing is scheduled to take place in the Crestview Courthouse at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 10. A pretrial conference is also scheduled for 9 a.m. on April 25.

Court records also show that Nunn has prior convictions for robbery in 2009, attempted robbery in 2003, and robbery in 2000.

[Images via Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office]

