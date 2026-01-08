An Idaho man who allegedly told police that he killed his grandfather in self-defense apparently said he committed the violent act to end the older man's "suffering."

Jeremiah Kiley, 29, is being held at the Bonner County Jail on $1 million bond after being charged with second-degree murder. According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, police responded to the home of 69-year-old Joseph Reyes on Tuesday and found him dead at the scene. Court records obtained by the Bonner County Daily Bee, a local news outlet, said that Kiley, Reyes' grandson, called 911 to report the incident, saying that his grandfather was "acting crazy."

Police said Kiley told them that Reyes was having a "schizophrenic episode" the night before, and that his grandfather pointed a gun at him. Kiley claimed that he feared Reyes would find more guns that were hidden throughout the home where they both lived. According to court documents, Kiley admitted to police that he hit his grandfather in the head with a hatchet.

While Kiley initially claimed that he acted in self-defense, he also allegedly told police that he struck Reyes with the hatchet to "stop his suffering." Details were not provided about why Kiley waited until the next day to report the alleged incident.

Police said that while they questioned Kiley, his demeanor ranged from calm to aggressive. The case is still being investigated, but the Bonner County Sheriff's Office stated that the alleged incident was isolated and there was no further danger to the public.

Kiley was arrested without incident and booked into the Bonner County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. A judge later set his bail at $1 million, and he remains in custody. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 21.