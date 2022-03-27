California Man Beat His Dog, Then Shot a Witness Who Confronted Him About It: Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A man shot and injured another person who confronted him for beating a dog, according to cops in Los Angeles, California. Saalih Mousa, 21, faces a count of attempted murder, police said in an KTTV report.

According to law enforcement, two people were walking in the area of La Brea and Willoughby Avenues near Poinsettia Recreation Center at about 7:30 pm on Monday. They saw Mousa beating a dog on an apartment balcony, cops said.

“The witnesses yelled at the suspect to let go of the dog,” according to the LAPD. “The suspect argued back, then produced an unknown type firearm and shot at the witnesses, striking one.”

That person was taken to the hospital, but is described as being in stable condition.

Mousa allegedly ran away from the scene, but police now say he is locked up in lieu of a $1 million bail. His girlfriend Athena Mansour, 20, was arrested and initially charged with being an accessory after the fact. She was held at first in lieu of a $500,000 bail, but prosecutors eventually decided to not go after her in a criminal case and only gave her a citation. She was released Thursday, officers said.

Police said they found two French bulldogs Cash and Dinero at the scene. They were released to what police described as a responsible party linked to Mansour.

Cops ask that anyone with information call LAPD Det. Iniguez or Lt. Gonzalez at (213) 922-8205. You can reach police on weekends or during non-business hours at (877) 527-3247. You can reach Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or at lacrimestoppers.org.

[Screenshot via KCBS]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]