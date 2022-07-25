Man Accused of Threatening Family He Believed Was Implicated in Lily Peters Murder

A man allegedly threatened to hurt a family he believed implicated in murdering a 10-year-old girl.

Herbert R. Badalich, 57, faces a count each of making terroristic threats, unlawful phone use–threatening harm, and disorderly conduct, say court records.

The suspect allegedly interjected himself into a tragic case out of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Leader-Telegram.

Iliana “Lily” Peters went missing and turned up dead back in April. A 14-year-old boy, only identified by the initials C T P-B, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

Badalich allegedly called the Chippewa County dispatch center on May 2, and he said “he had done his research, was in the area, and coming for restitution and was going to murder the whole family.”

“Based off the comments, it was common knowledge of the ongoing (Lily Peters) homicide investigation and due to the media presence from the investigation, the case was known nationwide,” authorities wrote.

A Chippewa Falls police officer had the target family evacuate and go to an unknown location. Another cop called Badalich. Authorities said the 57-year-old appeared “impaired due to slurred speech.”

Badalich claimed “he was not a threat.” The resident of St. Paul, Minnesota, denied arriving in Chippewa Falls. He allegedly acknowledged having an alcohol problem.

Police, however, described him as saying during the interview that “he could be a vigilante.”

As previously reported, Peters’ family reported her missing when she did not return himself visiting her aunt, who lived several blocks away. She was found dead near a wooded trail.

“Investigators noted that Victim was found deceased,” the criminal complaint stated. “Investigators at the scene described injuries to the victim consistent with blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators noted that Victim was naked from the waist down.”

The 14-year-old boy had planned to rape and kill her.

From the complaint:

On April 26, 2022, Eau [Claire] Police Department Detective Wayne Bjorkman interviewed [redacted]. Mr. [redacted] admitted to helping Victim get her bike at a residence in the City of Chippewa Falls. Mr. [redacted] stated that Victim rode her bike, while he was on a hoverboard on a trial in the City of Chippewa Falls, Chippewa County, Wisconsin. Mr. [redacted] stated when they left the house it was already his intention to rape and kill Victim. Mr. [redacted] stated once on the trail he asked Victim to go exploring off the trail. Mr. [redacted] stated he and Victim walked into the woods, up the hill. Mr. [redacted] carried his hoverboard and Victim carried her bike. Mr. [redacted] stated once off the trail he punched Victim in the stomach, knocking her to the ground. Mr. [redacted] stated he then struck Victim in the head approximately 3 times with a large stick. Mr. [redacted] stated he then straddled Victim, while Victim was laying on her back, and strangled her until he believed Victim was deceased.

