Man accused of dismembering missing mother of special needs daughter allegedly bought zip ties, saw blade before reporting her missing

The man who reported a woman missing last month now stands accused of killing her, dismembering her and discarding parts of her body in different municipal garbage dumps, according to police and news reports.

Police in Oregon City, Ore., on Monday arrested Jamon Peter Fritsch on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the death of 49-year-old Kara Taylor. Portland CBS affiliate KOIN reported that prosecutors in an arraignment Monday said Fritsch admitting to dismembering Taylor and disposed her body parts in an effort to conceal her death.

Detectives are “diligently working to locate and recover Ms. Taylor’s remains,” Oregon City police said in a press release Monday.

“Investigation revealed after she was reported missing but before he reported it to police, defendant made multiple trips to Home Depot to purchase zip ties, tarps, a saw blade, a black tote and contractor bags among other things,” prosecutors said in court, according to KOIN.

Prosecutors also said during the court hearing FBI agents found blood in Fritsch’s bathroom, bathtub, walls, bedroom and on a saw, FOX affiliate KPTV reported.

Described as a “phenomenal mom,” Taylor leaves behind a 22-year-old special needs daughter.

“Kara was a very loving and caring person who would do anything for anyone if she knew it would make a day in their life better. She was trusting and had faith in others and believed there was good in everyone,” Taylor’s family said in a statement released by the Oregon City Police Department.

More from Law&Crime: Man barricaded the body of the roommate he killed in a closet for months so he’d ‘be alerted’ if she ‘rose from the dead’: Cops

According to police, Taylor left a home in the 200 block of Jefferson Street around 11 p.m. July 25. Police said she was from Washington state and was staying with friends in Oregon City, which is about 13 miles south of Portland. On July 27, Fritsch reported her missing. Police said the two lived in the Jefferson Street home but did not further detail their relationship.

Her disappearance was considered suspicious and police opened a criminal investigation. Detectives with Oregon City, the FBI and the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team executed a search warrant on the home and other locations on Saturday and “developed evidence leading them to believe that Ms. Taylor had died by homicidal violence and an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Fritsch,” the press release said.

With the help of a SWAT team, police arrested Fritsch at the home early Monday morning and took him to the Clackamas County Jail where he is being held without bond.

In the statement, Taylor’s family thanked police for all their hard work.

“Her time here was shortened, but the ones that had the blessed opportunity to be part of her life will be forever grateful for the time spent with her,” her family’s statement read.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]