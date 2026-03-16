An Oklahoma woman landed behind bars after allegedly driving a stolen SUV into her ex-boyfriend's house.

Anabel Torres, 24, was arrested by the Tulsa Police Department early Sunday morning after she allegedly stole an SUV belonging to her ex-boyfriend's current girlfriend and intentionally drove it into his house. Police said the couple and the woman's two children were inside the house at the time but did not specify whether anyone was harmed. In a post on Facebook, police described Torres as "mad" when she went to her former boyfriend's home and began acting erratically.

Tulsa police said officers responded to a call of "trouble unknown" at the home at 5:39 a.m. on Sunday. Police said that when the officers arrived, they heard people screaming from inside the house and saw a vehicle "driven directly through the front of the residence."

Before the crash, police determined that the man who lived at the home used to be Torres' boyfriend. The night before, his current girlfriend and her two young children came to the house to visit. At some point, Torres, the man's "mad ex-girlfriend," showed up at the house and began "acting erratically," police said. She then allegedly got hold of the new girlfriend's keys "without permission" and got into the red SUV.

Police said Torres rammed into two parked cars before driving through the front of her ex-boyfriend's house.

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When police arrived, officers heard Torres say she "intended to drive over anyone there." When officers tried to arrest her, she apparently "wasn't happy about it" and "fought with the officers a little bit," according to authorities.

Torres was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious mischief, larceny of an automobile, and resisting arrest. Because she is a member of the Muscogee Nation, Torres' case will be turned over to the FBI and tribal authorities for the remainder of the investigation. She is currently in custody at the Tulsa County Jail. Her next court date was not immediately available.