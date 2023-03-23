Law&Crime Announces Plans to Expand YouTube Presence with Strategic True Crime Channel Acquisitions

Leading legal and true crime network Law&Crime announces plans to expand its YouTube presence through a series of upcoming acquisitions and partnerships with other channels in the true crime genre.

These acquisitions are part of a larger initiative on Law&Crime’s behalf to broaden its scope of true crime topics covered and to work closely with creators to enhance the production value of their true crime content.

As part of these efforts, Law&Crime recently acquired the popular true crime YouTube channel, The Disturbing Truth, after a successful content partnership. The channel, created by Justin Black, currently boasts 210k subscribers and looks at “solved and unsolved mysteries around serial killers, murderers, strange happenings and other real life true horror.”

Law&Crime plans to expand The Disturbing Truth’s social presence, as well continue investing in its recently launched companion podcast.

“With the Law&Crime Network YouTube channel growing by nearly 4 million subscribers last year, we’ve doubled down on expanding our content strategies to consistently bring our audience the most captivating and informative videos in 2023,” said Law&Crime’s YouTube Senior Director Robert Szoke. “Our acquisition of The Disturbing Truth is just one example of the unique true crime content that viewers can find on our channel this year.”

Law&Crime Network’s YouTube channel recently celebrated reaching the 4.5 million subscriber mark. Following its successful coverage of the high-profile trials of Alex Murdaugh and Johnny Depp, the channel has become the go-to spot for live trial footage, with 2.4 billion total video views and an average of 100 million + views monthly.

ABOUT LAW&CRIME NETWORK

From the high-profile cases to the most compelling local trials, Law&Crime is the leading network offering daily live trial coverage and expert legal commentary and analysis.

Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, and backed by A+E Networks, Law&Crime is dedicated to exploring the always intriguing world of the law while also offering original true crime stories and legal programs to a broad, multi-platform audience.

Law&Crime is available on basic cable packages in most states in the country and on leading OTT services including fuboTV, Sling, Philo, Vidgo, Xfinity, XUMO and TV Plus, among many others.

