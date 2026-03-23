A 41-year-old nanny in California is accused of repeatedly abusing a toddler at a public park, allegedly striking the child several times in an incident witnesses captured on video.

Suzanne Michelle Buhler was taken into custody on child abuse charges following the March 16 incident involving a 22-month-old girl in her care, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

A news release said that officers responded to Markham Ravine Park regarding a report of a young child being abused by an adult woman. The caller said they witnessed the abuse multiple times and provided video of the alleged attack.

Witnesses followed Buhler to a nearby residence, where officers continued their investigation. Based on the information gathered, Buhler was arrested. Police said the child had "visible injuries consistent with the reported assault" and received medical attention before being released to family.

Authorities emphasized that protecting children is a priority and said they will "pursue a thorough investigation and hold offenders accountable."

Additional details reported by Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA indicate Buhler had been working as a nanny for the child's family. She was reportedly hired through Care.com to help with their young daughter.

The parents said they trusted Buhler prior to the incident and described her as attentive in the months she worked with them.

"She was really developing our child in a very positive manner," the victim's father told the station.

According to the station, a landscaper at the park heard a child crying and observed what he believed was repeated physical abuse, prompting him to record part of the encounter and contact police. Concerned witnesses then followed Buhler back to the child's home, where officers later informed the parents and showed them the video.

"It was a complete shock," the father told KCRA after viewing the footage.

Reporting from The Sacramento Bee adds that the child's mother said she initially viewed Buhler as a positive influence, even describing her as "Nanny McPhee," noting her daughter had learned basic skills like counting and reciting the alphabet while in her care. However, she later began noticing behavioral changes, including increased aggression.

The mother told the newspaper that witnesses described seeing something "not normal" at the park and accused Buhler of physically harming the child after an apparent accident during potty training.

"My daughter pooped her pants," the mother told the Sacramento Bee. "Sue [Buhler] was p—ed off that she pooped her pants."

The father, who reviewed the recorded footage, said Buhler "raised her hand above her head and had significant force coming down on my baby's sweet face."

Investigators also said Buhler advertised child care services on multiple platforms and are urging anyone who may have used her services to come forward.

According to the Sacramento Bee, police are also re-examining a 2023 incident involving a child reportedly injured while in her care.

"This behavior is not acceptable in Lincoln," police spokesperson Capt. Zach Eaton told KCRA, adding that detectives will pursue the case fully.

Buhler was released from jail the same day, records show. The investigation remains ongoing.