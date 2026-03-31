Moments before he was sentenced to a dozen years in prison for killing his son, a 54-year-old Florida man tried to play the victim.

David Contreras pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter in the 2023 shooting death of his 21-year-old son Eric Contreras in Miami following a family trip to Disney World.

"I'm sorry. This is something I can't get back. I wish there was some way I could. I'm the one who has to live with it and I've accepted it," the elder Contreras said, according to a courtroom report from local Fox affiliate WSVN.

Judge David Young wasn't going to let the convicted killer get away with that statement.

"You have to live with it, sir?" Young shot back, per local ABC affiliate WPLG. "Your wife has to live with it, sir. Your other son has to live with it, sir. Your future grandchildren have to live with it, sir. A lot of people. It's horrible."

David Contreras kept is head down as the judge lambasted him. Young then sentenced the killer to 12 years behind bars followed by a decade on probation.

The defendant killed his son on Nov. 3, 2023, after an argument and then called 911. The family had just returned from a trip to Disney World.

"I'd been fighting with my son and I lost it on him," he told dispatchers, according to WPLG. "He wouldn't stop."

But prosecutors said evidence suggested Eric Contreras was kneeling or crouching down at the time he was killed. The elder Contreras was initially charged with second-degree murder before prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty to manslaughter.

Several friends and family members of the victim addressed the court about the impact he had on them.

"He was a young man who would have cared for his parents as they aged, who would have given them grandchildren, who wore his father's spirit and his father's name," friend Jose Alfonso told the court, WPLG reported. "David took from the world the very person that loved him the most."

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Eric Contreras' girlfriend also delivered a victim impact statement.

"I found the love that people search their whole entire lives for," she told the court, per WSVN.