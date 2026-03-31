A Wisconsin woman allegedly admitted to killing her teenage daughter, telling dispatchers that she was trying to "protect" her.

Tyiece Oninski, 41, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing death of her 14-year-old daughter, Kuren Rein, who was found dead at their home on March 20. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local NBC affiliate WMTV, Oninski called a non-emergency call center in Wisconsin's Rock County on the morning of March 20 and allegedly said that she had "murdered" Kuren the night before.

When dispatchers asked if Oninski needed an ambulance for Kuren, Oninski allegedly said, "[S]he's dead, honey. She needs a hearse."

According to the criminal complaint, Oninski spent 13 minutes on the phone with dispatchers from the call center, during which time she said she attempted to take her own life after allegedly killing her daughter. WMTV reported that Oninski told dispatchers that she "murdered [her daughter] to protect her from somebody else, period," further explaining that she was protecting Kuren from billionaire Elon Musk.

Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home in Turtle, Wisconsin, at 7:56 a.m. and found Kuren inside, dead from multiple stab wounds. Police said a knife and sheath were found nearby, and Oninski had deep cuts on her neck and wrists.

Oninski was taken to a hospital to be treated for knife wounds. While she was there, she tested positive for benzodiazepines, amphetamines, and THC, according to the complaint. Police said when she was at the hospital, she was eager to find out if her name had made the news. Oninski was reportedly disappointed when a deputy told her it had not.

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Kuren's family said she is survived by an older brother. A GoFundMe was set up to pay for funeral expenses.

Oninski was charged with first-degree intentional homicide on Monday. She is currently in custody at the Rock County Jail, where she is being held on $1 million bond. Her next court date is scheduled for April 14.