A Georgia man is behind bars on charges of child cruelty after allegedly injuring his infant children so badly that one of them suffered a brain bleed.

Julian Chase Jalbert Sr. is accused of violently shaking at least one of his 8-week-old twins, according to Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB. On Jan. 11, dispatchers in Gainesville, a city around 55 miles northeast of Atlanta, reportedly received a 911 call from a home on Shuler Road just after 9 a.m. about an 8-week-old baby who wasn't breathing. After the infant was rushed to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, doctors determined that the child had a brain bleed, the WSB story said.

"Doctors at CHOA determined the infant had suffered abusive head trauma consistent with the baby's head being violently jerked forward and backward," local news radio station WDUN reported.

The child's hospitalization sparked a welfare check on the baby's twin. Deputies determined that the second child had a bruised leg, according to WDUN, citing the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation determined injuries to both infants could be attributed to Jalbert," the sheriff's office said.

Jalbert was arrested at the hospital on Wednesday, days after the 911 call was made, WSB reported.

Jail records show that Jalbert is charged with cruelty to children and battery.

Jalbert is being held at the Hall County Jail on no bond for the child cruelty charge and $5,700 bond on the battery charge. Jail records did not indicate an expected court date.

The Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services has reportedly taken custody of both infants.