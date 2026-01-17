A Washington, D.C., man will spend multiple decades behind bars for the "senseless" killing of a woman who had just checked into a hotel room for a concert in the nation's capital, a judge ruled this week.

In October 2025, George Sydnor, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of premeditated murder in the first degree while armed.

On Friday, the defendant was sentenced by D.C. Superior Court judge Neal Kravitz to 40 years in prison, the maximum allowed in the federal district, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The underlying incident occurred at the Ivy City Hotel on New York Avenue Northeast. Christy Bautista, 31, arrived a few minutes before 5:30 p.m. on the day in question, traveling from her home in Harrisonburg, Virginia, as Law&Crime previously reported.

After checking in, the victim unloaded her belongings. Roughly an hour and a half later, Sydnor arrived at the hotel on a rideshare bike.

"The defendant rode his bike toward a group of hotel rooms located on the ground floor—near Ms. Bautista's room," the press release explains. "The rooms were accessible from the street. Sydnor parked his bike in front of Ms. Bautista's window and then stood at her door as if listening in before abruptly entering her room slamming the door behind him."

She was ordering pizza as the breach began.

Once inside, Sydnor stabbed Bautista to death. The woman was ultimately stabbed a total of 34 times. While police arrived within minutes of the crime, by then it was far too late after such an attack.

Responding officers found a broken, bloodied Santoku-style kitchen knife with a red handle in the hotel room. Sydnor's black jacket was on one of the beds, and it contained the other part of the knife.

"The broken half of the knife blade was found inside of the black jacket in the front left pocket," police wrote in an arrest report. "This half of the knife was also covered in blood. There were no other weapons or cutting instruments found inside of room 116."

Most of the wounds were to the woman's back, the medical examiner notes. Bautista's lungs and liver were also perforated. Some of the stab wounds were delivered with so much force they caused blunt force trauma in addition to sharp force injuries, including broken ribs.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim's family members used words like "sadistic," "brutal" and "vicious" to describe what happened, according to a courtroom report by D.C.-based radio station WTOP.

"Just the randomness of it all is, I don't know, it's hard to digest, because things could have been prevented," one of the victim's younger sisters said. "She was aware. She moved her car right out in front of her hotel room. She had all the right precautions, and she still was killed randomly."

Reprising a longstanding grievance with the legal system, the victim's family also criticized a different judge who granted the since-condemned man bond in a different case of violence against a woman.

"The system's supposed to keep victims safe, and in this situation, Christy was the victim of a person who had just pleaded guilty months before to attacking another woman randomly," Bautista's aunt said. "He was supposed to come back to court, and he didn't, and when he didn't, he was free to murder Christy."

A GoFundMe to support Bautista's family remembers her fondly:

Christy made an impact on everyone's lives that she encountered. She was a shining light that lifted up everyone's spirits around her. She encouraged people to do things they were afraid of and cheered them on. She showed them what true strength was through her courageous actions. She would remember one small, random thing you said and find any way to help. Her life was ended way too short by a cruel act of violence that she did not deserve.

Alberto Luperon contributed to this report.