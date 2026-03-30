A Wisconsin man who was ordered to stay in jail allegedly got himself in even more legal trouble.

Richard Paul, 68, was already in custody at the Racine County Jail for failing to update his information as a sex offender when police said he threatened to kill the judge who ordered him to stay there. According to a criminal complaint obtained by local Fox affiliate WITI, Paul reportedly became upset after a correctional officer told him he could not get printouts related to his previous court cases.

On March 25, Paul reportedly told the officer that he was having an "indifference" with the judge in his case because she told him he had to stay in jail until his trial. He then allegedly told the officer, "I'm about to just get totally belligerent."

According to the complaint, Paul told the officer that he "done told the b— to go f— herself." WITI reported that Paul, a convicted sex offender, has been incarcerated almost every year since 1980. Paul reportedly told the officer that "there ain't nothing that you can threaten me with that I ain't been through already."

The officer told Paul that instead of printouts, he could view his case information on a tablet. This accommodation did not seem to appease Paul, who told the officer, "That's telling me then I might as well go in and pick up a homicide. I've got nothing to lose."

Paul's alleged rhetoric against the judge continued and escalated. According to the complaint, Paul said that when he went to the Racine County Circuit Court for his scheduled appearance on March 31, "I'm gunning down. And y'all going to be picking up a body out that f—ing courtroom."

The comments by Paul were captured by the correctional officer's body camera.

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Police charged Paul with making a threat to cause bodily harm to certain individuals involved with a court or legal system. He remains in custody at the Racine County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court in connection with the threat charge on Monday.