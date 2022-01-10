Iowa Man and Girlfriend Charged with Forcible Rape of Two Young Boys

Authorities in Dallas County, Iowa say that a 48-year-old man and his 45-year-old girlfriend were arrested on charges of forcibly raping two children in early 2021. Duane Bradley McCoy and Michelle Lynn Davis were both taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count each of second-degree sexual assault forcible rape of victims under the age of 16, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

In addition to the forcible rape charge, McCoy also faces an additional charge of third-degree sexual abuse by force.

According to court records obtained by The Perry News, the alleged assaults took place between January and March of 2021. The two victims, both males, were 12 years old and 15 years old when the alleged sexual assaults took place.

After the families of the victims reported the alleged assaults, officers with the Waukee Police Department in May 2021 obtained and executed a search warrant on the couple’s home located in the 500 block of Southeast Whitetail Lane in west Des Moines. Investigators reportedly obtained DNA evidence that supported the ensuing charges.

A judge reportedly issued warrants for the arrests of McCoy and Davis on Dec. 29 that were served by police on Jan. 8, 2022. Jail records reviewed by Law&Crime confirm that both defendants were booked around 6 p.m. last Saturday, Jan. 8.

Additional details about the alleged assaults were not available as of Monday. The Waukee Police Department did not immediately respond to a message from Law&Crime inquiring as to whether the victims were assaulted once or multiple times during the three-month span.

McCoy is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail on $35,000 cash only bond, according to online records. He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Dallas County District Court for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19. Davis is also currently detained in the Dallas County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Her preliminary hearing will also take place on Jan. 19.

McCoy was reportedly arrested in Monroe County in 2004 and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, but the charge was ultimately dismissed.

Law&Crime was unable to immediately confirm whether the Duane Bradley McCoy arrested on Saturday is the same Duane Bradley McCoy of Iowa who pleaded guilty in 2006 to possession of child pornography in federal court.

In that case, the defendant was accused of sexually abusing the 4-year-old daughter of his live-in girlfriend. Per court documents, police seized the defendant’s computer and a forensic examination of the device revealed files depicting child pornography. When investigators performed a search of the then-suspect’s vehicle they found “a pair of female toddler underwear, nude images of female adults, and a three-bladed knife.” The defendant was initially arrested and charged with sexually assaulting the child in the 2004 case but later reached a deal with prosecutors that included pleading guilty to possessing child porn. Federal court records say that resulted in 30 months or prison time plus 120 months of supervised release.

[Image via Dallas County Jail]

