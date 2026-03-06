A Tennessee teenager is accused of gunning down a 93-year-old woman at her home because of a disagreement he had with at least one person who was there.

Derrion Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office announced. He was 17 years old at the time of the shooting that killed Geraldine Harris.

On Jan. 17, 2024, the Memphis Police Department was called about a shooting on Kendale Avenue in Memphis. Officers arrived to find three women "who had been struck by gunfire."

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were brought to a local hospital "with critical injuries," the district attorney's office said.

Detectives investigated the shooting and learned that it stemmed from a disagreement between at least one victim and two men, local CBS affiliate WREG reported. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, however, suggested the feud had nothing to do with Harris.

"She had nothing to do with that and the fact that here [is that] one of our matriarchs in the community has lost her life because of some nonsense that's going on probably with younger people," Parkinson, who represents the Memphis area, told the outlet.

Investigators "determined" that Taylor "was responsible for these crimes," the U.S. Marshals Service said. About a year and a half later, on July 22, 2025, "a juvenile petition was issued for his arrest," and with the help of U.S .marshals, officers followed Taylor to a residence on Colony Drive in Memphis two days later, surrounded it, and arrested him.

The district attorney's office provided an update Thursday that Taylor's case was transferred to adult criminal court. His bond was set at $1 million.

"The facts of this case are deeply disturbing," Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said. "A 93-year-old woman lost her life in her own home, and two others were critically injured. Our hearts are with Ms. Harris's family and loved ones as they continue to endure this unimaginable loss. We are committed to pursuing justice and ensuring accountability as this case moves forward in criminal court."

Harris' obituary chronicles a life of overcoming obstacles and helping others. She was a "long-time Memphis public school teacher, avid church member, and community activist," it states.

"Education was always at the core of Ms. Harris' family," the obit continues, adding that even after she retired more than 40 years ago, she "dedicated herself to serving others. She taught inmates at the Shelby County Penal Farm. She delivered food for the Meals on Wheels program and volunteered diligently at her church."