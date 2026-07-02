An 18-year-old North Carolina man with autism was kidnapped by a woman and forced to take a 40-minute ride around Charlotte in his Mini Cooper, cops say.

Amanda Gills, 44, stands accused of second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding arrest. The incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. June 25 at the gas station at 421 Tyvola Road in Charlotte. The victim, Griffin Haire, stopped off at the gas station on his way home. He stepped out of his car.

Suddenly, he heard a woman's voice.

"Get in the car," the woman who was later identified as Gills said. "I'm your designated driver. You are under the influence, and I have a drive for you."

Haire's father showed local ABC affiliate WSOC a copy of the car's dashcam video that captured the whole incident.

"Who are you?" a clearly confused and fearful Haire said. "I'm scared of strangers."

Gills allegedly proceeded to drive him "all around Charlotte," saying she was going to show him a "good time" and take him to the old part of town.

"Oh, no," Haire said. "There's a monster."

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Haire was on the phone with his family, who relayed his location to police. Officers spotted them and tried to stop the car.

"There's a cop," Haire said. "Pull over."

But Gills allegedly took off. Officers monitored the car from a helicopter. The defendant slowed down and Haire jumped out of the car. Gills stopped the car and cops conducted a felony traffic stop. She was taken into custody.

Haire's father said the ordeal lasted about 40 minutes. Dave Haire said he was proud of his son for being brave.

"What happened was one of the scariest things that you could imagine happening, and it is our worst fears come to life," he told WSOC.

Gills, who allegedly has mental health issues and is on probation, remains in the Mecklenburg County Jail without bond. She's slated to appear in court on July 17.