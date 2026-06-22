A Florida man is behind bars after police said he held a teenage girl against her will and forced her inside a clothes dryer.

Christopher Michael Veit, 53, is in custody at the Monroe County Jail after being charged with kidnapping by false imprisonment, interference with child custody, and unlawful sexual activity with a minor. According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Veit's home in Key Largo, Florida, on Sunday morning after a teenage girl called 911 "to report she was being held hostage."

When deputies arrived at Veit's home just before noon, they said they found the teenage girl in the clothes dryer. According to police, the girl said Veit "restrained her" before making her get into the appliance. He also allegedly took away the girl's phone after she said she wanted to leave. Police said the girl had no life-threatening injuries, but detectives determined that "there had been ongoing sexual activity" between Veit and the girl.

According to police, Major Crimes detectives notified the U.S. Secret Service after finding "several sheets of counterfeit currency."

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The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested Veit at the scene. The girl was released into the custody of a family member after being treated at the hospital. Police notified the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to jail records, Veit was still in custody as of Monday. He is being held on $650,000 bond, and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 4. Police said Veit may face additional charges as they continue their investigation.