An Illinois man was charged with murder months after his estranged wife was found shot dead.

Eddie Jenkins, 45, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Kiara Jenkins, who was found shot dead in the Woodlawn neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 18. According to court documents obtained by local CW affiliate WGN, Eddie Jenkins drove his Buick Enclave to Kiara Jenkins' home at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. He parked about a block away and walked the rest of the way.

The couple, who were estranged and in the process of getting a divorce, were overheard arguing by neighbors. Shortly after the argument, police said, the neighbors heard gunshots.

Police said security cameras in the neighborhood captured Eddie Jenkins running through an alley back to where his Buick was parked, then driving away.

According to court documents, Eddie Jenkins went back to his home, where he woke up his children so the family could attend church services. When Eddie Jenkins arrived at church with the five children he shared with Kiara Jenkins, police said, the couple's friends became concerned when Kiara Jenkins was not with them.

Kiara Jenkins was found dead in her backyard after her friends went to check on her. Police said she died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Eddie Jenkins was pulled over in his Buick on Jan. 29, but he allegedly drove away as officers approached his vehicle. Officers located him later the same day and placed him under arrest.

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Eddie Jenkins was charged with first-degree murder, attempting to flee an officer, and carrying a concealed firearm. During a hearing on Wednesday, he was ordered to remain behind bars. His next court date is scheduled for July 22.