 Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes Killed Rosa Reyes: Authorities
‘I’m Sorry’: Man Fatally Attacked His Mother After Plowing Car into Fundraiser Attendees, Troopers Say

Alberto LuperonAug 14th, 2022, 6:14 pm
 
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes escorted by troopers

Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes

A Pennsylvania man is accused of plowing a car into a fundraiser, then attacking his mother in another location. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, was arraigned Sunday for two open counts of criminal homicide, the Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.

Troopers said they got a call Saturday at approximately 6:15 p.m. to help the Berwick Police Department. A driver went through a crowd during a “community event” on West 2nd Street, authorities said.

That event was a fundraiser meant to support the victims of a recent, fatal house fire: seven adults and three children died. Now it is tragedy upon tragedy, with 1 person dead and 17 injured.

“Today was an absolute tragedy,” the Intoxicology Department bar said in a statement. “We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred.”

That was not the end of the chaos.

State cops got a call that in Nescopeck Borough about a man was attacking a woman. On arrival, troopers found the woman dead. Local police detained the man, according to troopers.

This man, later named as defendant Reyes, is the suspect in both incidents, police said.

The slain woman was identified as his mother Rosa Reyes, 56, according to ABC News. She died from being attacked with a hammer and struck with a vehicle, authorities said.

Defendant Reyes waved at reporters as troopers escorted him into a vehicle.

“Hi,” he said.

“I’m sorry,” he said in a quiet voice. “I’m sorry.”

