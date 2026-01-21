A 31-year-old California man will spend the next five decades behind bars for killing a woman for no apparent reason, later telling cops he had "good aim."

Johnny Jose Rodriguez pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Angela Struzas in Indio, which is about 120 miles east of Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 55 years to life in prison on Tuesday, according to the City News Service.

The shooting occurred on Jan. 14, 2020, in the 38000 block of Rancho Los Coyotes Drive. Cops went inside to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead. An investigation led to cops arresting Rodriguez on a murder charge and her roommate, then 44, for accessory to murder and witness intimidation.

Per the City News Service, Indio police detectives testified at a 2020 preliminary hearing that Rodriguez immediately admitted to the shooting when questioned by investigators.

"I'm a good aim," he reportedly said.

He claimed the victim's roommate handed him a gun and told him to "get her." Rodriguez said he first shot Struzas in the arm. He then fired a second shot, which killed her.

Detective Kelly Hawkins described the horrific scene in the room where cops found Struzas dead.

"She was just drenched in blood, in a pool of blood," Hawkins testified, per the News Service.

Rodriguez refused to say why he shot the victim.

Investigators later determined the roommate had nothing to do with the slaying and dropped charges against him.

Rodriguez reportedly had a previous felony conviction on drug possession charges.