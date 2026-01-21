14-year-old's illegal sleeve tattoo lands mom and unlicensed artist in jail: Sheriff

A mother and a man in Georgia were arrested for allegedly getting the woman's 14-year-old son a sleeve tattoo at an unlicensed location by an unlicensed tattoo artist. The tattoo artist, Walter Nesbitt, and the child's mother, whose name has not been released, are both facing criminal charges in connection with the incident that took place last month.

Nesbitt was taken into custody on Dec. 29, 2025, and charged with one count of unlawfully tattooing a child under the age of 18, according to a report from the Monroe County Reporter. The victim's mother was reportedly taken into custody on Jan. 17, and is facing one count of being a party to the unlawful tattooing of a child under the age of 18.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by local CBS and CW affiliate WMAZ provided additional information about the circumstances of the arrests.

The station reports that the child's mother on Dec. 28, 2025, took the 14-year-old out, and the boy returned with a sleeve tattoo. The boy's father reportedly believed the large tattoo was "very inappropriate" for the teen and reported the mother and the tattoo artist to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Under Georgia state law, juveniles under 18 are not permitted to get tattoos regardless of consent or permission from a parent or guardian. However, licensed physicians or osteopaths are permitted to give minors tattoos for medical or cosmetic purposes.

The Monroe County Reporter identified the boy's father as Chris Johnson, noting that he has full custody of the victim.

After the father reported the tattooing to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a barbershop in the 3550 block of Mercer University Drive. Upon arriving at the establishment, deputies said they made contact with Nesbitt, who is accused of tattooing the victim.

When asked about the incident, Nesbitt initially told authorities he did not have anything to do with the 14-year-old's tattoo, WMAZ reported. However, he soon conceded that he gave the child the tattoo, explaining that he did it at the request of the boy's mother.

Additionally, Nesbitt allegedly conceded that he did not have a license to give tattoos nor did he obtain a signed consent form from the boy's mother.

If found guilty, the defendants face up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.