A Tennessee woman neglected her 74-year-old father so badly that three of his vertebrae were visible due to "extensive" pressure ulcers and bed sores that the daughter failed to address, cops say. She also allegedly refused to give him his diabetes medicine, causing his blood sugar to skyrocket to over 600.

Misty McDaniel, 42, was arrested in Knox County and charged with aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult resulting in serious bodily injury. Court documents obtained by local ABC affiliate WATE say her father became bed-bound after suffering a stroke nearly a decade ago.

Over the past six months, the dad's condition worsened and McDaniel allegedly began neglecting him. The man was taken to the hospital on Jan. 2 and assessed by medical staff, who determined that he had a blood sugar level of more than 600 — high enough to potentially lead to a diabetic coma.

While examining his body, staff found the pressure ulcers and bed sores on his lower back and other areas, according to the court documents. The dad was admitted to a critical care unit and had to have multiple surgeries to remove necrotic tissue from his wounds, as well as other medical treatments related to the alleged neglect.

McDaniel, who lives in Knoxville, was supposed to be his caregiver and had refrained from taking him to a doctor for quite some time, despite her dad having diabetes and other medical ailments. Her husband was also tasked to help as a caregiver, PBS affiliate WVLT reports.

According to police, McDaniel's dad was behind on his diabetes medication when he arrived at the hospital. He had both muscles and bones exposed on his body due to the "extensive" bed sores and ulcers, WVLT reports.

More from Law&Crime: Mother's 'skin was peeling from her body' after severe neglect from daughters: Police

Police went to McDaniel's home, where she lives with her father and husband, and found a supply of blood sugar medication that was never given to the dad. She was taken into custody and charged on Jan. 17.

McDaniel's bond was set at $75,000 for the neglect charge.