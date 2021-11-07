Illinois Man Charged with Murdering Pregnant Woman, Who Was Found Stabbed to Death in Lake Michigan

After months of searching, authorities say they know who killed a pregnant woman found stabbed to death in Lake Michigan this summer. Chicago man Robert Drummond, 21, murdered Yarianna G. Wheeler, 19, who was approximately seven months pregnant, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am incredibly proud of the tenacious efforts of our detectives throughout this investigation,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. “Through their hard and diligent work, they quickly identified a person of interest, discovered the likely crime scene, and worked with Chicago Detectives to further the investigation. We will always do everything in our power to be the voice of victims who are unable to speak for themselves and hold those who victimized them accountable.”

In an update Friday, authorities said that once someone recognized the then-unidentified Wheeler through a composite sketch, detectives went to her Chicago home, where they were able to get more information.

“From there, Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives quickly identified a person of interest,” deputies wrote. “Through data they obtained, Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine Wheeler met with the person of interest and they were with each other near Oakwood Beach in Chicago. On August 30, 2021, Lake County Detectives went to Oakwood Beach, where they recovered evidence, including some of Wheeler’s belongings. It was determined this location was likely a crime scene based on the evidence located. After conferring with Chicago Police Missing Persons Detectives, Lake County Sheriff’s evidence technicians and drone pilots were sent to the Chicago scene to collect evidence and document what was discovered. Due to the crime scene being in the City of Chicago, Lake County Sheriff’s Detectives turned their findings over to Chicago Police Homicide Detectives.”

Chicago cops arrested Drummond for first-degree murder, authorities said.

Wheeler was pulled from Lake Michigan on Aug. 15, deputies have said.

“The autopsy of ‘Lake Michigan Jane Doe’ revealed she had several sharp force injuries on her body,” authorities said. In other words, she was stabbed to death.

They initially did not know who she was. At the time of the discovery, they suggested she might have been there for no more than seven to 12 days when recovered.

[Image via Lake County Sheriff’s Office]

