A Maryland man who chased his ex-girlfriend’s friend and fatally stabbed and robbed him in what prosecutors said was an attack “fueled by drug-seeking behavior and a jealous rage” was sentenced to decades in prison.

A Montgomery County judge gave Kyle Noble 60 years in prison with 10 years suspended in the death of 31-year-old Efrain Arias, according to prosecutors. He’ll also have to serve five years of supervised probation when he is released, prosecutors said.

A jury convicted Noble on June 9 of second-degree murder and armed robbery, prosecutors said.

Noble’s defense attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email from Law&Crime seeking comment.

The case stems from the bloodshed on Sept. 15, 2019, when prosecutors said Noble confronted Arias as he got out of his vehicle in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America hotel in Germantown.

Noble tried to punch Arias, who ran away screaming, Washington, D.C.-based WTOP-FM reported, citing an unnamed woman with Arias.

Noble chased him into a field near the parking lot, fatally stabbed him, then returned and robbed the dying victim of personal property, officials said.

The woman said Noble had blood on his face and body and told her, “If you call the police, I’ll kill you,” WTOP reported. Noble was already on probation for a previous stabbing at the time of the attack, the station reported.

Noble was arrested and charged days later. The case was initially tried in September 2022 and ended with a hung jury.

“This is a situation where it took a number of years and continued dedication on the part of our prosecution team and the Montgomery County Police Department to ensure justice was served,” said State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Arias left behind five children.

“Sadly, his children have been robbed of the opportunity to grow up alongside their Dad and will join thousands of other innocent children who no longer have the gift of calling on their Dad,” his GoFundMe page said.

“Efrain was a strong and passionate individual who loved his family hard and could make anyone laugh with his great sense of humor.”

