A 45-year-old Florida woman allegedly attacked her 83-year-old stepfather with "very dull" kitchen knives and later told cops she wished the knives "would've been sharp as f—" so she could've killed him.

Jennifer Gill, 45, stands accused of second-degree attempted murder in the stabbing of her 83-year-old stepfather, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded around 9 a.m. Saturday to a home for a stabbing. According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, a 911 caller said the victim identified Gill as his attacker. His wife, Gill's mother, rushed him to the hospital. He suffered several stab wounds, including seven cuts to the back of his head, three to his left hand and one on his left shoulder, authorities said.

Gill's mother told cops she was sleeping when she heard the victim screaming. She reportedly went to check out what was happening and found the victim "covered in blood with several wounds." She then saw Gill outside hosing down the victim's cane, cops wrote. The wife said she didn't know why her daughter stabbed the victim, but knows she "hates" him for "unknown reasons," the affidavit stated.

Deputies later found Gill walking nearby and arrested her. Gill allegedly gave several vague statements about how the victim has caused "a lot of pain to people," but didn't give any examples about his actions. She allegedly said there have been "a lot of years of things building up."

"Maybe I just acted on things," she said, according to authorities.

Gill claimed the victim wanted to solve their problems and he kept following her. She allegedly said she "didn't want to have to do it" but she figured she "might as well just try." When cops asked what she wanted to try, she allegedly responded, "to kill him." She claimed she previously told the victim "I should have killed you already."

She allegedly sprayed soapy water in the victim's eyes to stun him and she started "whacking him with the knife." Gill noted the knives were "very dull," per the affidavit. The victim tried to stand up from a chair, but she allegedly pushed him back down.

"I know it's not nice to say, but from doing it, I wish to God they would've been sharp as f—," she allegedly said.

After stabbing him several times, she allegedly started beating him with his cane.

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Other family members reportedly contradicted Gill's claims that he was abusive and described him as a sweet and quiet man who had trouble moving around because of a bad knee.

The victim was last listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Gill remains in the Marion County Jail without bond. Her next court date is set for April 21.