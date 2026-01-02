A Pennsylvania man told police that he found his soon-to-be-ex-wife with another man, so he "killed him."

Robert D. Naugle Jr., 30, is behind bars in Westmoreland County Prison after police said he fatally shot James Thomas on Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by local news outlet TribLive.com, Naugle called 911 at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and told dispatchers, "I walked in on my wife with another man, and I killed him." Pennsylvania State Police troopers responded to the Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, home of Naugle's estranged wife, who police said filed for divorce from Naugle in November 2025.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene.

When troopers arrived at the home, Naugle cooperated during his arrest. He told police that he made New Year's Eve plans with his estranged wife, but she canceled them. Police said Naugle chose to come to her home anyway and saw someone else's car in the driveway.

According to court documents, Naugle moved out of the home two days prior. He still had keys to the house and was able to unlock the door to the basement. When he got inside, he saw his estranged wife with Thomas and then allegedly fired a Glock pistol at him 10 times. Naugle told police that he checked Thomas for a pulse before calling 911.

When he spoke with police, Naugle told them he intended to kill Thomas when he shot him.

Naugle was charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Westmoreland County Prison. A judge denied him bail during his arraignment on Thursday. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 14.