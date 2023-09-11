A 66-year-old man in Pennsylvania will spend decades behind bars after admitting to killing his wife and mother inside of his home three years ago, then calling his children and saying, “I killed your mother and grandmother.” Delaware County Common Pleas Court Judge George M. Green last week ordered Iqbal Singh to serve a sentence of 23 to 60 years in a state correctional facility for the slayings of his wife, Jaspal Kaur, and mother, Nasib Kaur, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.

Singh reached a deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to one count of third-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault causing significant bodily injury with extreme indifference. Judge Green sentenced Singh to 20 to 40 years on the murder charge and three to 20 years on the assault charge. In exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, and possession of a weapon with criminal intent.

According to a copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Delaware County Times Daily, officers with the Newtown Township Police Department at about 9:46 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020, responded to an emergency call at a residence located in the first block of Rockwood Road. The caller — later identified as Singh — reportedly told the emergency dispatcher that he had just killed his wife and mother.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders knocked on the front door. Singh was “covered in blood” when he greeted the officers, telling them that he had just committed a double murder.

“Police asked Singh if there was anyone inside the residence hurt,” the department wrote in a press release. “Singh advised officers that he had killed his wife and mother and that they were inside the residence.”

Officers entered the residence where they quickly found an elderly woman — later identified as Nasib Kaur — in a first-floor bedroom, whom they described as “obviously deceased” from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, the Times Daily reported. Jaspal Kaur’s body was discovered in a bedroom on the second floor. She had also suffered what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

Police reportedly noted that in addition to the stab wounds, both of the victims’ throats had been slit. Investigators recovered a knife covered in blood in the kitchen, police said.

In interviews with police, Singh’s son said he called his mom and dad at about 9 a.m. that morning and got no response. However, when he called the home’s landline, Singh answered the phone and confessed to the slayings.

“I killed both of them,” Singh told his son, per Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW-TV. “I killed your mother and grandmother. Call the police to come get me.”

Police said Singh told an identical story to his daughter.

“He then talked to his daughter, who was with her brother and told her the same story,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer reportedly said after the killings. “That’s when law enforcement was contacted, they arrived and they found Mr. Singh covered in blood, injured. But they also found the two deceased individuals in the home.”

Days later, Singh reportedly told investigators that he was suffering from depression and had bipolar disorder, saying he “never” would have harmed his wife or mother if he were well.

According to the Times Daily, First Assistant District Attorney Tanner Rouse said that his office only agreed to such a lenient sentence for Singh because Singh’s children had already lost their mother and grandmother and pleaded with authorities on behalf of their father.

“The heinousness, the gravity of what Mr. Singh has done, are such that I would not feel comfortable making an offer such as this but for the pleas of the Singh family,” Rouse reportedly said. “The goal of this sentence is to offer them the glimmer of hope that they asked for, that one day, maybe, they will see their father outside of a jail cell. But if that is to occur, that it will occur that Mr. Singh is in such a way that he will be unable to inflict anything approaching this level of harm ever again.”

