‘I Hope Your House Is Okay’: Texas Woman Allegedly Set Fire to Boyfriend’s Home Because Another Woman — His Relative — Picked Up the Phone

A Texas woman allegedly lashed out at her boyfriend, setting fire to his home all because another woman — his relative — answered a phone. Senaida Marie Soto, 23, was arrested Monday, said the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Charges are burglary and arson.

Authorities said they received an arson call early that morning.

“On November 20, 2022, around 1:45 am, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call in the 16000 block of Shepherd Rd,” deputies said.

The homeowner said that Soto broke into his home, stole several items, and set fire to the residence.

“Senaida Soto was reportedly in a romantic relationship with a family member of the home owner,” deputies said. “Soto had FaceTimed her boyfriend, when another woman answered his phone, who later turned out to be a relative of the boyfriend. Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend’s phone, went to the boyfriend’s house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire.”

As described by deputies, video showed that Soto set fire to the couch. Flames spread to the home itself. This caused $50,000 of damages, authorities said.

“I hope your house is okay,” she allegedly texted her boyfriend.

“The Fire Marshall’s Office helped BCSO with the arson investigation and BCSO issued two warrants for the arrest of Senaida Soto,” deputies said.

A witness spotted Soto putting things from the boyfriend’s home into her gray Kia Optima, according to charging documents obtained by KSAT. Soto allegedly drove off. Authorities said she had FaceTimed her boyfriend, showing a chair on fire in the home.

“I hope your stuff is going to be ok,” she allegedly said before ending the call.

A hearing is set for Dec. 6.

Soto has no attorney of record.

[Image via Bexar County Sheriff’s Office]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]