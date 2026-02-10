A Georgia teenager is recovering after she was shot by an unknown suspect seconds after she was livestreaming on Instagram.

Raven Brown was counting down to her 18th birthday on the night of Feb. 1, celebrating during a livestream on Instagram. As she recounted to local ABC affiliate WSB, she was in her bedroom at her Atlanta home talking to her friends in a live video. Seconds after she signed off, she said she heard "pow pow pow pow pow" and felt a sharp pain.

Brown told WSB, "I collapsed on the floor, my whole arm and two fingers felt numb, and my brother was like, 'You okay?' And I was like, 'I'm shot, I got hit.'"

In a brief statement obtained by Law&Crime, the Atlanta Police Department said it responded to a person shot at 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 1. When officers arrived, they found Brown with a gunshot wound, but "conscious and breathing." Police said Brown told them she attempted to take cover after hearing the shots, but not before she was hit. Brown was the only person injured in the shooting, but police said a vehicle parked outside the Brown family home "sustained damage from gunfire."

In an interview with local Fox affiliate WAGA from her hospital bed, Brown said, "I didn't know I was shot until I fell to the floor." She ran to her mother's room to tell her she had been shot.

Brown is still recovering in the hospital after suffering a broken shoulder and rib. She told WAGA the bullet is still inside her after doctors decided it was too close to a major artery to remove.

Brown's family started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her medical bills and support the family while she recovers. According to the fundraiser, her mother chose to take time off from work to care for her daughter.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene, but did not name a suspect. They said the investigation is ongoing.