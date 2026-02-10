A Florida woman allegedly became irate when she found out the father of her child was having sex with her sister and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

41-year-old Jaqueline Rodriguez stands accused of aggravated battery with great bodily harm. The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on April 28, 2025, at an apartment in the 300 block of NW 177th Street in Miami, a probable cause arrest affidavit said. Cops responded to the complex after several residents said they heard gunshots coming from an apartment on the first floor. Responding officers found blood on the front door of the apartment in question.

Cops knocked on the door but received no response. Because of the apparently "exigent" circumstances, they forced their way inside where they found the blood all over the floor. They found a victim who said he did not hear cops knocking. He was suffering from several scrapes and cuts. The victim stated that Rodriguez "used a knife towards him during their physical altercation" and that he was "attacked and this was uncalled for," according to the affidavit.

He went on to identify the suspect as his "baby mama."

The victim told cops Rodriguez became upset when she found out he was having sex with her sister and a fight ensued, the affidavit said. She then allegedly pulled out a knife and started attacking him.

"Based on the testimony of [the victim], it is believed Ms. Rodriguez tried to cause great bodily harm and permanent disfigurement," cops wrote.

The victim refused to make a sworn statement but cops took photos of his injuries. Cops arrested Rodriguez around 1 a.m. on Sunday. It's unclear why it took cops nearly a year to arrest her. She's also facing burglary and grand theft charges after she and a man allegedly stole $14,000 worth of items from a vehicle after a car crash that occurred about three months before the stabbing.

Rodriguez remains in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections without bond.