Law enforcement in Maryland believes an individual who was made the beneficiary of another man's life insurance policy killed him just two weeks later and dumped his body in a different location.

Bryan Alberto Cazares, 28, faces several charges, including first- and second-degree murder, in connection with the death of 29-year-old Wilson Estuardo Marroquin Caceros, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced. Cazares is listed as being held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center under no bail.

According to authorities, on Aug. 17, 2025, Cazares and Caceros were together at a residence on the 1600 block of Fullerton Road in Edgewater, Maryland, which is right by the South River about 30 miles east of Washington, D.C. Investigators believe Cazares killed the victim that day.

The following night, at about 11:30 p.m., the Baltimore Police Department was contacted about a body on the 2700 block of Manokin Street in Baltimore, about 25 miles north. Responding officers found Caceros "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body," and he was pronounced dead, with an autopsy determining that he had been killed.

Detectives developed Cazares as a suspect, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said, noting that he was "known to the victim." They continued to investigate, reportedly uncovering incriminating details.

When detectives spoke with the victim's wife, she told them that "the victim had a $300,000 life insurance policy, for which the beneficiary had been the victim's immediate family; however, the beneficiary was recently changed to a male named Bryan Cazares," according to court records reviewed by The Baltimore Banner.

Authorities say detectives returned to the Edgewater residence where the two men were purported to have stayed, and it was apparently an Airbnb rental. Officers got in contact with the owner of the residence, who told them that someone who identified themselves as "Cesasar Ramos" was renting it on the day in question.

"The owner also told investigators that after the occupants vacated, she went to the house and noticed what she believed to be blood stains on the floor, floorboards and walls of the house," the court documents added. "Furthermore, the owner noted that all the towels and a mop were missing from the house."

When the owner reached out to the renter and asked them to pay for the home to be cleaned, she said a "Bryan Cazares" sent her $50 via Chase Zelle, per The Banner.

Police believe Cazares shot Caceros to death, then used a red Jeep Cherokee owned by the victim's wife to transport the body north, where he allegedly dumped it, with detectives claiming security camera footage from a nearby business backs this theory up.

After obtaining a warrant to analyze Cazares' cellphone records, investigators reportedly discovered that the suspect's phone went the same route as the red Jeep the night that the victim's body was dumped. The court records state the suspect contacted detectives to meet, but once they told him video footage contradicted his story about not being with the victim on Aug. 17, he declined to answer more questions.

Caceros is remembered in a GoFundMe ostensibly posted by the mother of his child as a father who "loved our child deeply and worked hard to provide, support, and be present in every way he could. His love and dedication as a father will forever be remembered and cherished."